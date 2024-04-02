Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Michigan

Benjamin Salmon
Tuesday 02 April 2024 19:55
Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Click here for the latest on the 2024 US Presidential Election: https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The presumptive Republican nominee is due to hold two rallies within hours of each other in Michigan and Wisconsin, days after opinion polls put both states in the balance between him and his Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

It is expected that at this rally, Mr Trump is likely to bring up the murder of a Michigan woman and the arrest of a suspect who had crossed the southern border illegally into the US.

The woman, 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, was shot in her car by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, whom she was dating at the time.

Because of this, he is expected to focus on President Joe Biden's immigration policies, a major campaign issue for Republicans.

