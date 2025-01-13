Trump’s call with Putin set for the next few days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a call in the coming days.

It comes as a top Trump adviser said it is unrealistic to aim to expel Russian soldiers from every inch of Ukrainian territory.

Trump, who will return as U.S. president on January 20, styles himself as a master dealmaker and has vowed to swiftly end the war in Ukraine but not set out how he might achieve that.

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser, told ABC on Sunday that the war had become a World War One-style “meat grinder of people and resources” with “World War Three consequences”, according to ABC.

“Everybody knows that this has to end somehow diplomatically,” Waltz, a Trump loyalist who also served in the National Guard as a colonel, told ABC.

“I just don’t think it’s realistic to say we’re going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil, even Crimea. President Trump has acknowledged that reality, and I think itÃ¢Â€Â™s been a huge step forward that the entire world is acknowledging that reality. Now let’s move forward.”

open image in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with Arina Porkhal, a girl from Gorlovka in the Donetsk region, as part of the 'Christmas Tree Wish' nationwide charity campaign, fulfilling children's Christmas wishes, in Moscow, Russia, on 07 January 2025Trump call with Putin expected soon, Trump adviser says ( EPA )

Asked specifically about contacts between Trump and Putin, Waltz said: “I do expect a call for, at least in the coming days and weeks. So, that would be a step and we’ll take it from there.”

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions of people and triggered the biggest rupture in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

U.S. officials cast Russia as a corrupt autocracy that is the biggest nation-state threat to the United States and has meddled in U.S. elections, jailed U.S. citizens on false charges and perpetrated sabotage campaigns against U.S. allies.

Russian officials say the U.S. is a declining power that has repeatedly ignored Russia’s interests since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, and that sowing discord inside Russia is an attempt to divide Russian society and further U.S. interests.

On Monday Ukraine‘s air defence downed 78 out of 110 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said. It said in a statement that 31 drones were “lost” in a reference to Kyiv using electronic warfare to redirect them. The air force also said that drone debris damaged several commercial and residential buildings in four Ukrainian regions in the centre, north, and southeast.