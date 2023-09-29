Jump to content

GOP lawmaker accidentally creates hilarious new nickname for Trump

Representative Andy Ogles corrected himself after blurting out an unfamiliar moniker for the former president

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Friday 29 September 2023 19:20
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump

A Republican lawmaker inadvertently created a hilarious new nickname for Donald Trump by making a verbal slip while speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

Representative Andy Ogles made the boo-boo while addressing the US House of Representatives, saying, “April 15, 2019 under the leadership of President Chump… Trump.”

The unfortunate mix-up was quickly posted online, with users branding the line as an “excellent Freudian slip”.

“Sir, you had it correct the first time,” one user wrote.

It comes as Mr Trump, who is known for creating names such as “Ron DeSanctimonius”, continues to be derided by his fellow candidates for the Republican nomination after failing to appear at the second GOP debate on Wednesday.

Representative Andy Ogles corrected himself after his verbal slip on in the US House of Representatives

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During the debate in California, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said that if he continued to dodge the events, he would become known as “Donald Duck”.

Earlier this year Mr Ogles, who represents Tennessee’s 5th congressional district, was forced to defend a controversial family Christmas card from 2021, which showed him and and his family posing with guns.

It came following a school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which six people were killed, though Mr Ogles later said he did not “regret” posting the image at the time.

