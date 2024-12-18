Trump and his cronies will look to attack unfavorable non-profits, watchdog warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump and his GOP colleagues are set to take aim at progressive non-profits they view as unfriendly, a watchdog has warned.

Trump and his Republican allies could utilize the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service to conduct politically motivated investigations and enact laws to limit their work, according to Adrienne Watson, a former White House and Democratic National Committee spokesperson at the Congressional Integrity Project.

She told The Guardian that the president-elect “has made it clear that he plans to use his second term to attack the progressive ecosystem and his perceived enemies.”

“This is a worrying progression of Trump’s authoritarianism that would undermine our democracy,” she added.

The group said Wednesday that it will work against such measures with a new effort to defend progressive groups and individuals.

Watson is set to lead the Civic Defense Project amid concerns that a second Trump term would usher in policies outlined in Project 2025, a rightwing blueprint for a new Republican administration. The plans include efforts to go after non-profits, researchers, and civil society groups that have taken aim at election denial claims.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. A watchdog has warned that his administration is likely to target progressive non-profits ( Getty Images )

Advocates argue that the danger of these new efforts isn’t just because of prospective political probes but also the use of agencies like the IRS and the Department of Justice to look into, prosecute, and possibly close down, organizations that work against the policies of the new administration.

The president-elect has nominated people to a number of important roles who have, in the past, targeted non-profits with whom they disagree. These include IRS commissioner nominee Billy Long and attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. FBI director nominee Kash Patel has said that he will “come after” media outlets and non-profit groups that he claims aided President Joe Biden to “rig” elections.

Republicans in Congress have taken aim at non-profits such as charities, universities, and advocacy groups, according to the Congressional Integrity Project. Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has argued that the Department of Justice should close down groups supporting protests that include civil disobedience, while Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has put forward legislation to remove federal support and put in place a 50 percent excise tax on universities that don’t stop students from protesting.

Republicans have also said that they will continue their investigations into Biden and his family even as previous efforts found no proof of misconduct. Barry Loudermilk, the chair of the House Administration subcommittee, is arguing for a new panel to investigate the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the following select committee investigating the attack on Congress.

“Donald Trump and his Maga allies have spent the last month signaling their intentions to use their newfound positions of power to persecute their political enemies,” Watson told The Guardian. “Congressional Integrity Project is proud to launch our new program to defend the individuals and progressive infrastructure from these baseless attacks while continuing the vital work of holding those who abuse their positions accountable.”

Last month, the House passed legislation that would hand the treasury department the power to remove tax-exempt status from non-profit organizations that it says backs terrorism, with critics arguing that this law could be used to go after groups the administration disagrees with.