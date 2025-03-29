Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump pledged US support for Southeast Asia following a devastating earthquake, but his administration's previous foreign aid cuts could hinder the response.

While offering assistance on Friday, the impact of reduced funding to USAID and the State Department remains a significant concern.

Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official during the Biden administration, expressed deep concern about the current state of disaster preparedness. She described the system as "in shambles," lacking the necessary personnel and resources for effective and timely disaster relief, such as rescuing survivors from collapsed structures. This raises questions about the US government's capacity to deliver on the President's promise of aid.

A powerful quake shook Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, killing at least 150 people and burying others under the rubble of high-rises.

Asked about the quake by reporters in Washington, Trump said: “We’re going to be helping. We’ve already alerted the people. Yeah, it’s terrible what happened.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump was asked about help after the earthquake ( AP )

At the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters the administration would use requests for assistance and reports from the region to shape its response to the quake.

“USAID has maintained a team of disaster experts with the capacity to respond if disaster strikes,” Bruce said. “These expert teams provide immediate assistance, including food and safe drinking water, needed to save lives in the aftermath of a disaster.”

Despite cuts, “there has been no impact on our ability to perform those duties,” Bruce said.

But it was also Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a former associate of Elon Musk now in a senior position at USAID, Jeremy Lewin, notified staff and Congress they were firing most remaining USAID staffers and moving surviving agency programs under the State Department.

The Trump administration, working with Musk's teams, has gutted foreign assistance since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Mass firings and forced leaves and thousands of abrupt contract terminations have thrown much of the global aid and development work into crisis, with U.S. partners scrambling to fill the hole left by USAID and the billions of dollars owed for past work.

open image in gallery A man looks at the collapsed Maha Myat Muni Pagoda following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar ( EPA )

After an earthquake in 2023 in Turkey and Syria, USAID-backed civilian teams from Los Angeles County and Fairfax County, Virginia, skilled in urban search and rescue scrambled to the scene to help recover any survivors from rubble.

Those teams normally can be on their way within as few as 24 hours, Charles said.

But while intervention by lawmakers and others kept the contracts for the civilian search-and-rescue teams intact, contracts for the special transport needed to get the search teams, dogs and heavy equipment to a disaster area are believed to have been cut, Charles said.

Meanwhile, staffing cuts at USAID have “decimated” the teams that normally would be coordinating with allies to target rescue and response efforts in the field, Charles said.

Other foreign assistance contract cuts by the administration have hit disaster-response emergency services with the United Nations and others.

—-

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed.