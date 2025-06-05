Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch in full: Trump meets German leader in Oval Office

Holly Patrick
Thursday 05 June 2025 17:56 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch back as Donald Trump met German chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on Thursday, 5 June.

Though the pair have spoken by phone, it was Mr Merz’s first meeting with the US president since becoming leader of Europe's biggest economy.

Topics that Mr Trump was expected to raise with Mr Merz included Germany’s defense spending, trade, Ukraine and “democratic backsliding," a White House official said.

Thursday’s meeting came after two explosive showdowns between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In Mr Zelensky’s meeting, Mr Trump and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian leader. The meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" when Mr Zelensky said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire.

