Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald and Melania Trump were caught having a frank discussion on board Marine One as they arrived back at the White House following the president’s controversial address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Video shows Trump, 79, waving his finger at Melania, 55, who can be seen shaking her head at him.

At another point in the footage, the first lady was seen leaning forward, appearing serious as she stared at her husband.

Eventually, the couple disembarked from the aircraft, which was returning to Washington, D.C. While leaving the helicopter, the pair held hands, with Trump glancing at the ground before offering a slight wave to reporters.

Trump has claimed that he and his wife were the victims of “triple sabotage” while in New York after an escalator broke down.

At another point in the footage, the first lady was seen leaning forward, appearing serious as she stared at her husband ( AFP/Getty )

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday - Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” he wrote on Truth Social, referencing a broken teleprompter and an escalator that stalled.

The president said that it is “amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first.”

He has since called for U.N. staff to be fired or “arrested” over the incident, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed that it was deliberately switched off.

Trump is also reportedly furious that the sound was switched off during speeches made at the United Nations, a practice that a U.N. official says has existed for “decades.”

The practice is designed to make it easier for speeches to be translated and transmitted to guests’ earpieces.

The video of Trump and Melania’s post-U.N. clash comes just months after a clip of French president Emmanuel Macron being pushed in the face by his wife, Brigitte, went viral.

At the time, Trump offered his French counterpart some advice.

“Make sure the door remains closed.

“That was not good,” he told reporters.

Later, Trump claimed to have spoken with Macron and said that the couple were “fine” and “really good people.”

Macron told reporters that the couple were “joking around, as we do quite often” with an Elysée source telling Le Parisien that the couple were “decompressing” and “larking about.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.