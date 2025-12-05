Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that mass migration has put Western civilization itself in danger, suggesting Europe is particularly at risk.

The president’s administration has released a 33-page dossier that claims Europe could be “eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilization erasure” in 20 years.

Entitled the National Security Strategy of the United States of America, the document argues that migration is responsible for everything from censorship to declining birth rates.

"The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence," the document reads.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has claimed that mass migration could cause ‘civilization erasure’ in a new national security plan ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It also says that the “growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism,” despite those same parties being highly controversial in their own countries.

The document even questions whether “certain European countries” will remain “reliable allies” to the United States, tearing up decades of trust between the U.S. and Europe.

One former U.S. diplomat told The Independent that the document is “disastrously dumb.”

Brett Bruen, who served as the White House Director of Global Engagement during the Obama administration, also blasted the plan for being "a strategic disaster."

"This is a disastrously dumb, deeply damaging document for American diplomacy. It only further fuels distrust and puts more distance between Washington and the allies we most desperately need to ensure our own security and prosperity," Bruen said.

However, the president is more optimistic about the plan.

open image in gallery The document blasts European officials and even suggests some countries might not be ‘reliable’ allies to the US in the future ( Chigi Palace Press Office )

In the strategy’s introduction, he describes it as a “roadmap to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history, and the home of freedom on earth."

Much of the document’s sentiment around immigration echoes the controversial “great replacement theory,” which suggests that nefarious forces are driving mass migration to replace White people with ethnic minorities.

The largely debunked theory has been promoted by other conservative politicians, includingTucker Carlsonand Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with European officials on immigration issues and even reportedly ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to put pressure on Europe to limit immigration.

open image in gallery The document even blames migration into Europe for causing low birthrates, while calling on leaders to take action ( Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street )

The order, sent by the president on November 21, directs officials to highlight crimes committed by migrants to support the Trump administration’s case.

The message, obtained by the New York Times, even claims that immigrants are “widespread disruptors of social cohesion.”

Since taking office, Trump has led a crackdown on immigration into the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even confirmed plans to expand the list of countries subject to the U.S. travel ban to “over 30.”

Currently, 12 countries have citizens banned from entering the U.S., with seven more facing heavy restrictions.

Trump has vowed to “permanently pause migration from all third-world countries” and blasted Joe Biden for allegedly allowing “illegal admissions” of migrants to the United States.