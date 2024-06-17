Trump believes Kim Kardashian ‘betrayed’ him when she celebrated Biden’s 2020 win

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump reportedly feels Kim Kardashian betrayed him when she celebrated Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory with three blue-heart emojis.

During an interview with author Ramin Setoodeh, Trump reportedly shared his frustration with the reality TV star and fashion icon after she made a celebratory post following Biden's presidential victory, according to the Washington Post.

"I was disappointed in Kim," the former president said. "I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff."

Trump was referring to Kanye West, who said he did not actually vote in the election and on several occasions toyed with running for office himself before his very public — and very anti-semitic — public implosion.

"But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anyone else. Then, in order to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t endorse me," Trump reportedly said, referencing Kardashian's foray into criminal justice reform by advocating for the rights of the wrongfully convicted.

Donald Trump said he felt as though Kim Kardashian had betrayed him by celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory ( Getty images )

Trump then reportedly corrected himself and said he was told by "someone" that Kardashian did not endorse him.

It's no shock that Kardashian didn't support Trump; not only did he fire her sister, Khloe, when he was hosting The Apprentice, but a 2016 Huffington Post story cited sources who claimed that he used derogatory language to refer to the reality star.

He reportedly called her a "piglet" and "the ugly Kardashian," according to the sources.

During the interview, Trump admits that he "never got along great with Khloe," and said the two had "little chemistry."

But he still couldn't help but comment on her looks, even all these years later.

“She looks so much different today. I saw her fairly recently," Trump reportedly said. “Better! She looks better. It was just her time to be fired. It’s hard to be on a show like that. You’re with other people who are very smart. I mean, some of these contestants are vicious. I’d watch it go on, and they were ferocious.”

In this file photo taken on December 13, 2016, singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump arrive to speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower in New York ( AFP via Getty Images )

But of all the Kardashians those in their orbit, none brought more trouble to Trump than West.

After his marriage with Kardashian fell apart, West — who had by then cozied up to Trump — went on a hard-right swing, hanging out with the likes of right-wing provocateur Candace Owens and praising Adolf Hitler on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars show.

He even brought anti-semitic white supremacist podcaster Nick Fuentes to a dinner with Trump.

Trump claimed he wasn't aware of who Fuentes was after he was questioned about the dinner.

The former president finally turned his back on West after the dinner, calling him a "seriously troubled man," and advising him not to run for office because he "can't win" and it would be a "total waste of time."