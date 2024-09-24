Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former President Donald Trump shared an infographic on Truth Social claiming that various items are more expensive with Kamala Harris as vice president than they were during Trump’s time in the White House.

“The cost of Kamala” infographic alleges, without sharing any sources, that a cup of coffee is $9.99 “under Kamala” but was $6.99 “under Trump.”

A single salmon fillet was supposedly $4.99 when Trump was in charge while it’s now $9.99. Potatoes, meanwhile, are apparently up $2, the price of milk is claimed to have risen $1.50, ham is also up $2, chicken has allegedly gone from $1.99 to $2.98, cheese is another item that has gone up by $2, the same is supposedly the case for eggs, which the graphic states are up $2 to $4.99 from $1.99.

Meanwhile, Walmart is selling two pounds of salmon fillets for $10.48.

Trump’s post came after his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, claimed eggs cost $4 while standing in front of a display selling a dozen for $2.99 at a grocery store in Reading, Pennsylvania. Vance visited the shop with his sons to show how “Kamala Harris’s policies” have impacted prices.

“Looking at the prices here, things are way too expensive and they’re way too expensive because of Kamala Harris’s policies,” Vance said.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He is now taking a shot at Kamala Harris over the price of eggs, just like his running mate ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s running mate was interrupted by one of his sons who pointed at the egg cartons.

“Let’s talk about eggs,” Vance said. “Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning.”

“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4,” he added. “Thanks to Kamala Harris’s inflationary policies, Pennsylvania actually has seen some of the worst grocery price increases of the entire nation, and again, it’s because she cast a deciding what vote on the inflation explosion act.”

Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show the average price of a dozen eggs in August was $3.20. In January last year, it was $4.82.