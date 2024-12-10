Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump yet again poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after jokingly suggesting that his country become the 51st state of the United States.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday night. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

The former president is reported to have joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during a dinner with Trudeau last month. It came after Trudeau said during the dinner that Canada would be left devastated by Trump’s suggested tariff policies.

“Your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?” Trump asked, according to Fox News. “Maybe Canada should just become the 51st state.”

Trump is also reported to have said that Trudeau could remain as leader of the new state by becoming governor.

The former president appeared to confirm the report when he posted a seemingly AI-generated image of himself with the Canadian flag with the caption “Oh, Canada!”

Trudeau warned Monday that Trump’s second stint in the White House would be “a little more challenging” than the first, before going on to say that Trump’s proposed tariffs would backfire.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for dinner to talk tariffs ( Justin Trudeau/X )

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” the prime minister said.

“Let’s not kid ourselves in any way, shape or form, 25 percent tariffs on everything going to the United States would be devastating for the Canadian economy,” he added during his speech at an event organized by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. “It would also, however, mean real hardship for Americans as well. Americans import 65 percent of their crude oil from Canada, significant amounts of electricity. Just about all the natural gas exported from Canada goes to the United States. They rely on us for steel and aluminum. They rely on us for a range of agriculture imports. All of those things would get more expensive.”

He added: “We will of course, as we did eight years ago, respond to unfair tariffs.”