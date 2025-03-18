Trump lashes out at judge over deportation flights: He ‘should be impeached!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed the chief judge of the federal trial court in the nation’s capital lacks the authority to review whether his administration’s attempt to bypass due process protections when deporting migrants who are alleged to be gang members and called for the judge to be impeached.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump inveighed against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the current head of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in response to Boasberg pressing Department of Justice attorneys on whether government had violated a weekend order he issued to halt efforts to deport more than 200 people under the purported authority of a centuries-old law that allows the president to remove aliens from countries with which the United States is at war.

“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s tirade against Boasberg comes after the federal judge held an emergency hearing on Monday to inquire as to whether the government had disobeyed a Saturday evening emergency order barring deportation of any Venezuelan national targeted under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which Trump invoked late last week by claiming the country was under an “invasion” by Tren de Aragua, a criminal gang which the administration has declared to be a foreign terrorist organization linked to the Venezuelan government.

Boasberg’s order directed the administration not to remove anyone from the country using the authority laid out in a declaration invoking the 1798 law after a group of Venezuelan nationals filed suit. The government has not deported those five named plaintiffs, but planes carrying roughly 250 others who were accused of being members of Tren de Aragua left airports in Texas during a Saturday evening hearing shortly before Boasberg had issued the order.

On Monday at a second hearing demanded by Boasberg, the jurist became irate when the government insisted that they had urgent national security reasons for keeping the planes in the air instead of turning them around as ordered.

“Any plane that you put into the air in or around that time, you knew that I was having a hearing at 5,” the judge said, according to reports.

He also pressed government attorneys on what happened during an interval between when he orally ordered the administration to “immediately” return any plane carrying deportees under the Alien Enemies Act to the U.S. and a written order with less specific terms being issued on the court docket.

Abhishek Kambli, the Deputy Associate Attorney General who was representing the government during the hearing, maintained that Judge Boasberg’s oral directions had no legal force.

“We believe that there was no order given ... an injunction is not ordered until it’s in the written filing,” he said.

Boasberg replied that the prosecutor’s contention was “a heck of a stretch” while rejecting claims that the planes weren’t under his jurisdiction because they’d crossed into international airspace.

“It’s not a question that the plane was or was not in United States airspace,” he said, because federal courts’ jurisdiction does not “lapse at the water’s edge” or “the airspace’s edge.”

After Boasberg refused the Trump administration’s request to cancel Monday’s hearing, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to “immediately” remove the case from Boasberg’s courtroom.

He also ordered attorneys to answer a series of questions about the flights, including, critically, what time they left the United States. But Justice Department lawyers repeatedly refused to answer the the queries.

The judge also wants to know how many people were deported solely on the basis of Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, the centuries-old wartime law that Trump has applied for the fourth time in U.S. history.

Lawyers have until noon Tuesday to reply.

Boasberg is just the latest federal judge to draw the ire of Republicans for acting to put brakes on policies or actions put forth by the Trump administration during the 47th president’s tumultuous first months in office.

Already, Republican members of Congress have responded by judges blocking Trump policies by filing articles of impeachment against those judges, who like all federal jurists enjoy life tenure unless removed by a vote of two-thirds of the U.S. Senate following an impeachment trial.

It’s unheard of for senators to remove judges for disagreeing with an incumbent administration but judges have been removed for crimes or other misconduct in office.

The last federal judge to be stripped of his position was former federal district judge William Porteous, who was removed from office following a 2010 impeachment trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him on four separate charges, including perjury and making false statements as well as engaging in “a longstanding pattern of corrupt conduct that demonstrates his unfitness to serve as a United States District Court Judge.”

He was removed by a unanimous vote of the Senate and subsequently barred from ever holding federal office again.

Alex Woodward and Josh Marcus contributed reporting