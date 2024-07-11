Don Jr’s billing at RNC gives significant clue to Trump’s veep pick

Support truly

Donald Trump Jr has been scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, right before former President Donald Trump’s choice for running mate, Axios reported.

Trump Jr has pushed for Ohio Senator JD Vance to be his father’s VP pick. Others in contention include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Trump is set to announce his selection within the next few days. His eldest son was an early advocate for Vance, who is a close friend of his.

The scheduling of Trump Jr to speak on Wednesday is the latest sign that Vance may be in the lead. An individual familiar told Axios that the speaking order was set weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr shared a clip of Vance speaking at a National Conservatism event this week.

“Stop what you’re doing and watch this right now if you want to know what America First is all about,” he wrote.

Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy, started out as a Trump critic but has since become a loyal follower of the former president. Among Republicans, he’s seen as a good surrogate for Trump’s America First movement and isolationist policies.

He’s also seen as someone who can connect with working-class voters.

JD Vance speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump on June 27. Vance is in the running to be Trump’s VP pick ( Getty Images )

If Trump chooses Vance, he may focus on three key states – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Among Burgum and Rubio, Vance is the closest to Trump ideologically and the former president reportedly enjoys his company, according to Axios.

Vance has pushed some major Silicon Valley figures to back Trump and scheduled a fundraising dinner with David Sacks, the tech entrepreneur.

On Wednesday, Trump’s eventual choice for VP will also host a fundraising event in Milwaukee, where the RNC is taking place. The event is called “Strength in Unity.”

The following day, Trump and his nominee for vice president are hosting yet another fundraiser, called the “Freedom First Event” ahead of his acceptance of the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump adviser Brian Hughes previously said in a statement to The Independent that “as President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a vice president is a strong leader who will make a great president for eight years after his next four-year term concludes.”

He added: “But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump.”