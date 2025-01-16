Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump family is reportedly not fond of Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend, 38-year-old social media influencer Bettina Anderson.

Seven anonymous friends of the Trump family spoke to Mediaite, saying they were concerned about the relationship between Trump Jr. and Anderson. The two went public to start 2025 after Trump Jr. split from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” one friend told the outlet on Monday.

A friend of Trump Jr. added that they gave him a call to warn him that Anderson reportedly had a reputation for partying and dating wealthy men in Florida. Anderson’s representatives strongly rejected those allegations, according to Mediaite.

“I told him that she’s not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past,” the friend told the outlet.

Several people told Mediaite that President-elect Donald Trump is also concerned about the association.

A friend of the family claimed that Trump “does not approve” of the relationship and that her “presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. Family friends have reportedly warned the Trump family about the relationship ( Getty Images )

Allies of Trump are bringing him stories about Anderson’s past and telling him to stop her from being at the inauguration on Monday.

A number of sources also said that two former partners of Anderson’s have contacted Trump Jr. to warn him.

“The idea that he might have the audacity to bring a casual partner on stage at the inauguration has been described as a potential misstep that could etch this relationship, and its questionable nature, into the history books,” a family friend told Mediaite.

The relationship between Trump Jr. and Anderson initially became public after he split with Guilfoyle, the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Guilfoyle has been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Greece in the next Trump administration.

“Family members are particularly worried about the optics surrounding Bettina’s reputation and Trump Jr.’s behavior,” a family friend told the outlet.

The friend cited a story in the Daily Mail about a packet of Zyn, a nicotine pouch brand, being seen in a photo of Trump Jr. and his children. The family friend told Mediaite the behavior “deviates from [Trump Jr.’s] typically cautious public image. The President, who has long viewed drug and alcohol use as signs of unnecessary weakness, finds this lack of discretion troubling.”