MAGA in meltdown as Trump fans try to identify who controlled Biden’s ‘autopen’

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to slam former President Joe Biden after leaked audio revealed the 46th commander-in-chief struggling to answer questions during an interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

“Whoever had control of the 'AUTOPEN' is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment,” said Trump.

Biden’s alleged use of an autopen has become an obsession on the right, with Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer appearing on Fox News on Friday night, saying “Clearly, from that interview, which was many, many months prior to the heavy use of the autopen, Joe Biden wasn’t capable of making decisions. He wasn’t coherent.”

Conservatives took to social media to question who was “controlling” the autopen during Biden’s stint in the White House and if someone else was “acting” as the president in Biden’s place, without supporting their suggestions with evidence.

Influencer Link Lauren, a former aide to Robert F Kennedy Jr, wrote on X: “Who was controlling the autopen? Who was pulling the strings? Who were the unelected bureaucrats making decisions that negatively impacted our country? I want names. The Democrat Party & the MSM may never recover.”

Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden over the alleged use of an autopen to sign presidential orders, including preemptive pardons of Trump’s political adversaries ( REUTERS )

One X user questioned who was “really acting” as the president, adding, “It obviously was not Joe Biden.”

Another user responded, pointing to former Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, and longtime Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Neera Tanden, who succeeded Rice at the Domestic Policy Council, was also mentioned.

On Friday night, Comer piled on during his appearance on Fox News. The Oversight Committee wants to speak with former top Biden aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams.

“This is one of the greatest scandals of our generation, and Americans are demanding answers,” he said. “Now that Biden’s top enablers can no longer hide behind the power of the presidency, we’re continuing our investigation to expose the truth.”

Hur interviewed Biden as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents. While a transcript was made public last year, the Biden White House stopped the Department of Justice from releasing the recording, which was published by Axios on Friday, revealing Biden’s memory lapses on long pauses.

Comer said the House Oversight and Accountability Committee would investigate Biden’s cognitive abilities towards the end of his presidency because of questions surrounding the use of an autopen to sign a number of presidential orders, including preemptive pardons for some of Trump’s adversaries, including several members of the Biden family.

“There are serious concerns that President Biden lacked the mental capacity to authorize those actions,” said Comer.

Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that Biden’s use of an autopen “is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!”

“Millions and millions of people knew that, but the Radical Left Democrats waged a campaign of inoculation and innocence like none that had ever been waged before,” he added.

He went on to slam Biden for pardoning the members of the January 6 House Select Committee that investigated the 2021 insurrection.

Trump said that “THE UNSELECT COMMITTEE OF POLITICAL THUGS … WERE GIVEN A FULL AND COMPLETE PARDON BY THE PERSON WHO WIELDED THE NOW ILLEGALLY USED AUTOPEN.”

The president went on to accuse the committee of destroying evidence.

“Remember, it all began with DIRTY COP James Comey, Obama, a hapless and cognitively impaired Sleepy Joe Biden, and my now very famous ACCUSATION that, ‘THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!’” said Trump.

Comey, the FBI director fired by Trump in 2017, was recently interviewed by the Secret Service over a social media post that was interpreted as a threat against the president.

“Whoever had control of the Autopen is just the beginning. The biggest crime of all is that THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED!” Trump added.