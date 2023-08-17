Trump says Biden’s gaffes will lead to nuclear war: ‘He can’t speak, he can’t walk’

Donald Trump has suggested that President Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes will lead to nuclear war.

The former president was speaking to Larry Kudlow, who worked in the Trump administration, on Fox Business Network when he returned to his often-used talking point that Mr Biden will lead America into armageddon.

Mr Trump also shared his frustrations with immigration at the southern border, saying, “There's no country that would have allowed this to happen. And it's almost as though they want it to happen ... The concept of open borders, especially when you don't even check the people, the people just walk into the country”.

“They come from countries that nobody ever even heard of,” he claimed, without elaborating.

“And last month, they had 142 countries that people came in from these countries, many of them nobody ever heard of,” he said, before pivoting to Mr Biden.

“What's going on with Joe Biden is just insane. But when you watch him, he can't speak, he can't walk, you can't do anything. And he's telling us about energy, he's telling us about Russia and nuclear weapons. This guy is gonna get us into a nuclear war. He's gonna really do it. He's gonna get us right into a nuclear war,” Mr Trump claimed.

Last year, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that nuclear war is “more likely to happen than not” because of Mr Biden.

“Because of our leaders’ rhetoric and very poor choice of words, it is perhaps more likely to happen than not,” he said at the time.

“Russia/Ukraine would NEVER have happened under a TRUMP Administration. Now there are fewer cards to play, but still very playable. China up next?” he asked.

His comments came after Mr Biden suggested that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if China attacked the island democracy.

“I would have never thought that would have happened, we’re the greatest danger of a nuclear war, it’s just a great danger. We’re not a respected country anymore,” Mr Trump added at the time on Real America’s Voice.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Trump shared a video on Truth Social of him speaking straight to camera, saying: “I think that crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent. I believe that he is gone mad, a stark raving lunatic with his horrible and ... threatening ... open borders and DOJ, FBI weaponization policies. He is a mental catastrophe that is leading our country to hell. We will end up in World War III because of this man and for no reason whatsoever.”