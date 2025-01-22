Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Read Biden’s farewell letter to Trump in full

Presidential tradition to leave letters for successors began with Ronald Reagan in 1989

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Wednesday 22 January 2025 13:58 EST
Bishop Mariann Budde explains why she publicly confronted Trump

With one of his final acts in office, President Joe Biden took part in the presidential tradition of writing a letter to his successor, President Donald Trump.

The tradition began with President Ronald Reagan leaving a letter for his own Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1989, with Bush carrying on the convention four years later after losing the 1992 election to President Bill Clinton. Every president since then - including Trump in 2021 - has left a letter for their successor.

Trump found the handwritten letter in the desk on Monday as he was signing executive orders in the Oval Office, prompted by a journalist who asked if he had received a message from Biden.

After locating the letter, Trump held it up for the cameras, showing a handwritten “47,” for 47th president. He said he would read it before deciding whether to share what it said. Biden called Trump’s letter “very generous,” but never released it publicly.

The short note, which Trump described as “inspirational” and “very nice” was later shared in full with Fox News.

“It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is,” Trump told reporters.

Read the letter in full below.

Dear President Trump,

As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.

May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.

Joe Biden 1-20-25

Biden’s letter to Trump

