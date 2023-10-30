Trump gives chilling warning to Biden about his slew of criminal cases

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump appeared to suggest that President Joe Biden may face retribution for the investigations into him launched by the Department of Justice.

“Why didn’t Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President?” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly before 1am on Monday.

“You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,” Mr Trump warned. “These Third World Biden Indictments, which should never have been filed, would have been tried and over with years ago. My SleazeBag Opponent shouldn’t be able to do this during my campaign, OR BEFORE THE ELECTION!”

Mr Trump’s ominous post came just hours after he made similar statements attacking Mr Biden during a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.

The former president said that the federal indictments he faces allow him to seek revenge against Mr Biden if the GOP frontrunner manages to beat the incumbent in 2024.

Mr Trump complained about the criminal justice system to supporters on Sunday, claiming that the Department of Justice has been “cheating” and that they have targeted him with political prosecutions. Mr Trump has often made this claim but hasn’t substantiated his argument with proof.

The former president claimed that his successor was acting like the leaders of “banana republics”.

“They brought our country to a new level, but that allows us to do it to Biden when he gets out,” Mr Trump suggested, according to The Hill. “And that would be very easy.”

“But I don’t want to do it. You know, once you, once you do that, you’ve set yourself on a very downward, very bad path. Very bad path, but a thing like this has never happened before,” Mr Trump said, seemingly pulling back on his threat to go after Mr Biden.

Mr Trump appeared to claim that he could’ve gone after Mr Biden during his time in office, but he said, “I had too much respect for the office to hit Joe Biden”.

The basis for Mr Trump’s first impeachment in 2019 was a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked for an investigation of Mr Biden and his son Hunter Biden in exchange for military aid.

Mr Trump claimed that Mr Biden was “the most incompetent president, the most corrupt president, the worst president we’ve ever had. Those are tough words”.

“And I would never have done that until they did something that’s never been done. They indicted a former president,” Mr Trump said. “And the only reason they indicted me is that we’re leading him in the polls. We’re killing them.”