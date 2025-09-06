Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump was an FBI informant on convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a senior Republican has claimed.

Mike Johnson also told CNN that Trump thought what Epstein did was a “terrible, unspeakable evil” and that the US president had been “misrepresented” throughout the controversy over the files during his second term.

Mr Johnson’s comments come after months of speculation regarding a “client list” that Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February was sitting on her desk.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Ms Bondi had informed Mr Trump that his name had appeared several times on the list, which is understood to have included names of influential figures associated with the sex offender.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on a number of sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled as a suicide but has prompted countless conspiracy theories and public scepticism.

open image in gallery Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 ( Florida Department of Law Enforcement )

Trump had initially been friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s and has been pictured with the disgraced financier, but severed ties with him after an argument at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“What Trump is referring to is the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him,” Mr Johnson said.

“I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself.”

Mr Johnson added: “When he first heard the rumour, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

The controversy has divided the Maga camp, with even loyal supporters of the president including Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson calling for greater transparency.

Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat Ro Khanna of California are also campaigning for a "discharge petition" in the House of Representatives that would force a vote on publicly releasing the entirety of the government's Epstein case information.

open image in gallery A group of Epstein victims and their families held a press conference on Wednesday calling for transparency ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, a group of Epstein victims and their families held a press conference to support the discharge petition, intensifying the pressure on the White House.

Meanwhile, the department of justice has said it has found no evidence of a client list that was kept by the paedophile.

In previous years, Mr Trump has speculated that it was possible Epstein had been murdered, and called for a full investigation in 2019.

However, last week he described it as a hoax, saying: “From what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given. But it’s really a Democrat hoax because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president.”