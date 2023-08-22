Live footage of Fulton County Jail as Donald Trump expected to be booked

Watch a live view outside Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, where Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in connection with his indictment on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, the former president said he would be “going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a radical left district attorney.”

Mr Trump has described the indictment as a politically motivated effort to derail his reelection campaign for 2024.

In Georgia, Mr Trump and 18 other defendants have been charged with a total of 41 criminal counts in connection with efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer, John Eastman, has also been indicted in Georgia and plans to surrender at Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, according to a court filing from Monday.