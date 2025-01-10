Watch: Outside court as Trump sentenced to ‘unconditional discharge’ in hush money case
Watch a live feed outside court as Donald Trump was sentenced in New York on Friday, 10 January, for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.
The president-elect was sentenced to “unconditional discharge” by Judge Juan Merchan just 10 days before his second inauguration to the presidency — after being found guilty on all counts at his hush money trial last year.
The US Supreme Court rejected a last-minute request by the president-elect to halt the sentencing, with the top court’s justices rejecting the application by 5-4.
Mr Trump had urged the court to consider whether he was entitled to an automatic stay of his sentencing.
The incoming 47th president appeared virtually for the sentencing hearing at 9am ET (2pm GMT) today, repeating his claim that he was “very, very unfairly treated.”
The sentence came after he was convicted for falsifying business records to hide a payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence ahead of Election Day about an extramarital sexual encounter she alleges they had a decade earlier.
