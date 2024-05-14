Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live from outside court in New York as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues on Tuesday 14 May.

Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen will resume testifying, a day after telling jurors that the former president personally authorised him to make a hush money payment to a porn star weeks before the 2016 election.

Mr Cohen, once so loyal to Mr Trump that he claimed he would take a bullet for his boss, is the prosecution’s most important witness.

In hours of testimony on Monday, he said Mr Trump ordered him to pay the adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“Just do it,” Mr Cohen remembered Mr Trump saying - to ensure her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

Mr Cohen’s $130,000 payment in October 2016 is at the heart of Mr Trump’s trial, the first for a former US president, which began in New York state criminal court in Manhattan a month ago.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump paid Mr Cohen back after the election and hid the reimbursements by creating false records indicating they were for legal fees.

Those reimbursements provide the basis for the 34 counts of falsifying business records that he faces.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Ms Daniels.