Watch live: Outside court as Trump hush money trial jury continues deliberations

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live outside a Manhattan court as Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial is turned over to the jury on Thursday, 30 May.

Deliberations began late Wednesday morning and will resume on Thursday from 9:30am.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.

Mr Trump denies both the affair and the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, the panel asked Judge Juan Merchan to rehear portions of testimony from two key witnesses: former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, as well as to rehear jury instructions.

The jury is comprised of 18 Manhattan residents - seven men and five women - representing various professional backgrounds.

There are also six alternate jurors who have listened to testimony but will not join in the deliberations unless one of the main jurors needs to drop out or is removed.