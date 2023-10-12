Trump mocked for appearing to blame ‘hummus’ for attacks on Israel

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is being mocked for appearing to blame “hummus” for the attacks in Israel over the weekend.

At a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mr Trump mispronounced the name of the terrorist group Hamas several times, appearing to refer to it as “hummus”.

A clip of the speech went viral on social media and the former president was also mocked by TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

In the opening monologue of his show, Mr Kimmel joked that Mr Trump’s speech displayed the “deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East”.

“Could you imagine anyone else in the world doing anything even remotely like that?” Mr Kimmel asked.

“The guy who claims to be the most pro-Israel president of all time was in Cedar Rapids on Saturday demonstrating the deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”

“Yes the hummus, the baba ghanoush, what they’re doing is a disgrace,” he joked.

The former president was also widely mocked on social media after a clip of the speech went viral.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the Meidas Touch, shared the video with the caption: “Apparently, Israel was attacked by hummus.”

Another person commented: “I’ll be damned if you think I’m gonna stay quiet on Facebook while Hummus attacks Israel.”

Donald Trump is being mocked for mispronouncing Hamas as ‘hummus’ (AP)

Following the attack by Hamas on Israel, Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to claim that the attack never would have happened while he was president.

“THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!” he said.

During his speech at the rally in Iowa at the weekend, Mr Tump repeated this claim and also shifted the blame onto Democrats for the attack, stating falsely that American taxpayer dollars had funded it.

He described the attack as an “act of savagery that must and will be crushed.”

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel until all the Israeli hostages are returned home.

Israeli officials have said that more than 1,200 people have been killed since the attacks began.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have also been killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza officials.

At least 22 Americans have been killed since the violence began on Saturday, the US State Department has confirmed.