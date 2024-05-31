Watch live: Trump speaks after criminal conviction in hush money trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump is expected to speak at a news conference in New York City on Friday, 31 May, following his criminal conviction in a hush money trial.

The former president was found guilty on all counts he faced, becoming the first criminally convicted US president in history, on Thursday.

Mr Trump – who refused to testify in his own defence – faces up to four years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

He made unfounded claims the trial was “rigged” and “done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent” in comments shortly after the verdict.

Mr Trump was emotionless as the jury delivered a unanimous verdict, convicting Mr Trump of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in order to buy her silence over a sexual encounter she claims they had a decade earlier, which Mr Trump denies.

He will be sentenced on 11 July at 10am ET (2pm GMT).