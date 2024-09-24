Watch live: Trump speaks in Georgia after campaign confuses state with country

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, 24 September.

The former president is speaking at a civic theatre where he is expected to tout his plans for tax reform, which include $8 trillion in proposed cuts over 10 years.

Mr Trump is also scheduled to outline why he believes foreign companies should move their manufacturing operations to the US and how the US will take other nations’ jobs and factories and bring them to America under his leadership, according to comments from a senior campaign adviser cited by CNN.

It comes after the Trump campaign posted a social media advertisement containing a stock photo of the eastern European country of the same name as the US state.

"ATTENTION GEORGIA: I'm humbly asking you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status. Only a handful of votes will decide this election," the advertisement said.

The accompanying photo was taken by Andrew Mayovskyy in Upper Svanetia, according to its Shutterstock listing.