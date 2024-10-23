Watch live: Trump holds religion-centric rally in battleground Georgia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Donald Trump holds a religion-focused “Believers and Ballots” town hall in the battleground state of Georgia on Wednesday, 23 October.

The former president will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones as US election campaigning enters its final weeks.

Mr Trump is expected to focus his speech on support for Jewish communities and religious freedom.

According to a campaign announcement, he is also expected to criticise Kamala Harris on reported antisemitism and what Mr Trump has described as a “lack of commitment” to protecting religious communities.

Mr Trump’s rally comes as he faces criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

According to The Atlantic, the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared that he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him,” Ms Harris said on Wednesday (23 October).

Trump spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer said reports Mr Trump made the comments were “absolutely false.”