Watch live as Donald Trump expected to surrender to Georgia authorities

Watch a live feed from Bedminster and Georgia as Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed at the Fulton County Jail following his indictment.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Monday, the former president said he would be “going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a radical left district attorney.”

As he turns himself in, Mr Trump will have a mug shot taken – it will be the first time that a current or former president has ever appeared in a booking photo.

Mr Trump has described the indictment as a politically motivated effort to derail his reelection campaign for 2024.

He has not entered a plea but has denied all wrongdoing.

In Georgia, Mr Trump and 18 other defendants have been charged with a total of 41 criminal counts in connection with efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has told those charged that they have until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities.