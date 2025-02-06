Arab Americans for Trump rebrands after Gaza 'Riviera' comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Arab American group that played a key part in Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is rebranding after the president said the U.S. would turn the Gaza Strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The group, formerly known as Arab Americans for Trump, would now be called Arab Americans for Peace, chairman Bishara Bahbah said.

It came after Trump earlier this week held a press conference at the White House, where he said the U.S. would take “ownership” of the war-torn territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared alongside the U.S. president at the press conference and later said that it was “the first good idea that I've heard.”

“The talk about what the president wants to do with Gaza, obviously we’re completely opposed to the idea of the transfer of Palestinians from anywhere in Historic Palestine,” Bahbah told The Associated Press.

“And so we did not want to be behind the curve in terms of pushing for peace, because that has been our objective from the very beginning.”

Arab Americans for Trump helped lead voter outreach efforts for Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election in swing states such as Michigan and Arizona.

Trump and Netanyahu both spoke at the press conference at the White House ( AP )

The group, independent from the Trump campaign, frequently facilitated meetings between Arab American community leaders and Trump’s allies, including Richard Grenell, now serving as Trump’s envoy for special missions, and Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany and now a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

In the 2024 election, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Dearborn, Michigan — home to the nation's largest concentration of Arab Americans — since 2000 on his way to winning the state. Trump visited Dearborn on 1 November.

Bahbah said the group had been thinking about changing its name for “a while” and ultimately made the decision Tuesday. But Bahbah had said during a phone interview just prior to Trump's Tuesday night press conference with Netanyahu that the group's name was Arab Americans for Trump.

In a press release issued Wednesday by Arab Americans for Peace, the group said its members “appreciate the president's offer to clean and rebuild Gaza” but “take issue with the president's suggestion of taking over Gaza and removing its Palestinian inhabitants.”