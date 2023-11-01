‘Morning Joe’ trolls Trump with supercut of his latest gaffes

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MSNBC’s Morning Joe broadcast a devastating supercut of former President Donald Trump’s latest campaign gaffes.

“Does that mean that if Russia attacks my country, you will not be there? That’s right. That’s what it means. I will not protect you,” Mr Trump says in the footage aired this week.

“Viktor Orban, did anyone ever hear of him?” the ex-president recently asked about the far-right Hungarian prime minister.

“He’s probably like one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world. He’s the leader of Turkey,” Mr Trump said, misstating the country, instead mentioning the nation led by fellow authoritarian leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Very strong man, as you know, from Hungary, and he’s the boss. There’s no doubt about it,” Mr Trump said on a different occasion.

During his presidency, Mr Trump had a penchant for heaping praise on authoritarian leaders, such as China’s Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as well as Mr Orban and Mr Erdogan.

“If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” Mr Trump says in another part of the footage.

“You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Mr Trump said of the Lebanese group which has been designated as a terror organisation by more than 20 countries and entities, including the US and the UK.

Morning Joe then included several instances of Mr Trump seemingly mispronouncing Hamas, the group in charge of the Gaza Strip which launched a vicious attack on Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people.

The group has been labelled as a terror organisation by the EU and the US. At least 8,796 people have died in Gaza following Israeli counterattacks, the Gaza Health Ministry has said.

The supercut went on to show Mr Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner for the presidential nomination, saying, “If you don’t like our religion, then we don’t want you in our country and you are not getting in”.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, a former GOP Florida congressman, said: “He’s lost. That’s some of Donald Trump’s greatest hits on foreign policy.”

Mr Scarborough noted that the short video excluded a number of other gaffes by Mr Trump.

But the host added that President Joe Biden is also gaffe-prone.

“They’re both old men, and they’re both doing it,” he said.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2024 Trump challenger, appeared on Tuesday’s edition of the programme saying that Mr Trump’s increasingly bizarre behaviour stems from “the stress of what he knows is coming in his criminal problems”.

Mr Trump is facing four criminal indictments – two federal, and two on the state level in New York and Georgia, in addition to a civil fraud trial also in New York.

In the civil trial, he has already been found liable for fraud.