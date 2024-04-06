Biden’s campaign raised $90m in March - here’s how Donald Trump is trying to catch up

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is aiming to catch up to President Joe Biden’s recent record-breaking fundraising haul with a glitzy event of his own in Palm Beach this weekend.

New York hedge fund billionaire John Paulson is hosting the party on Saturday evening at his $110m Florida mansion.

The former president, who is trailing Mr Biden significantly in the money game, is aiming to raise more than $43m which would far surpass the recent record.

Mr Biden raised $26m at a New York fundraiser last month, where he was supported on stage by fellow Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Guests who attended that event were asked to shell out $100,000 for a photo with the trio.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and current President Joe Biden helped raise $26m during a fundraiser in New York on 28 March, adding to Mr Biden’s fundraising lead ( AFP via Getty Images )

Saturday night’s event, titled the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner”, will be attended by around 100 people, including several billionaires.

Several of Mr Trump’s former rivals are expected to attend as “special guests”, including South Carolina senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum. Former first lady Melania Trump will also attend.

Co-chairs of the fundraiser include Las Vegas businessman Robert Bigelow, New York grocery billionaire, John Catsimatidis, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, casino boss Steve Wynn, and former Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler.

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign, Mr Ramaswamy, Mr Burgum, and Mr Scott for comment.

A $814,600 donation will get you a seat at Mr Trump’s table while for $250,000, you will receive a photo op with the former president and a personalised copy of his coffee table book featuring photos from his time in office.

Donald and Melania Trump attended a state dinner at the White House on September 20, 2019. On Saturday night they will both be at a gala at the home of John Paulson ( Getty Images )

A major money haul from the event may shift the narrative around Mr Trump which has been that he is strapped for cash due to his multiple civil and criminal trials.

Mr Trump and the Republican Party announced this week that they raised $65.6m in March with $93.1m cash on hand.

The Biden campaign has said they raised more than $90m last month with $192m in cash on hand.

Mr Trump had initially struggled to attract big donors to his campaign, and a number backed his primary rivals instead. However, since his overwhelming primary victory, the Republican Party has united behind the former president.

Donations to the event will be sent to the Trump 47 Committee – a joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee, state Republican parties, and the Save America political action committee.

Donald Trump shook hands with John Paulson during a meeting of the Economic Club of New York in November 2019. Mr Paulson is hosting a fundraiser for the Trump campaign on Saturday ( AP )

The set-up means that donations first pay the maximum allowed under the law to the Trump campaign and Save America PAC, before the RNC or state parties receive the rest.

Last month, the RNC chose Michael Whatley, the former North Carolina Republican party chair, as its new leader alongside Mr Trump’s daughter-in-law Laura Trump as co-chair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report