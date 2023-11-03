Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York court on Friday 3 November, as the former US president fights allegations that he inflated his net worth to secure better loan terms.

Yesterday, Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony in her father’s $250m lawsuit.

Her attorney had sought a delay in her testimony on 8 November, arguing she would face “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.

An appeals court swiftly denied her request.

It happened as Thursday ended with the back-to-back appearances of Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump in a New York courtroom for the trial.

Don Jr was the first of the family to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple their business empire in the state.

He was followed by his brother Eric, who struggled to line up his responses with documentary evidence produced by prosecutors relating to the financial statements at the heart of the case.