Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Inside New York court as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 03 October 2023 14:14
Comments

Watch a live view inside a New York court as the second day of Donald Trump's civil fraud trial commences on Tuesday, 3 October.

In the trial, a judge will determine what penalties the former president will face over fraudulent business activities.

After appearing in court on Monday, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform claiming he had a "good day."

Mr Trump appeared to confirm he would be back in the courtroom on Tuesday, writing: “See you in Court on Tuesday morning."

The post came after he baselessly claimed his civil fraud trial was a "scam" and a "sham" upon his arrival at the court in Lower Manhattan.

Related

On Monday, a team with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mr Trump, his adult sons, and chief associates defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing properties by billions of dollars to fraudulently obtain benefits based on his grossly exaggerated net worth and assets.

The trial is expected to last until December.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in