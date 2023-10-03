Watch live: Inside New York court as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues

Watch a live view inside a New York court as the second day of Donald Trump's civil fraud trial commences on Tuesday, 3 October.

In the trial, a judge will determine what penalties the former president will face over fraudulent business activities.

After appearing in court on Monday, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform claiming he had a "good day."

Mr Trump appeared to confirm he would be back in the courtroom on Tuesday, writing: “See you in Court on Tuesday morning."

The post came after he baselessly claimed his civil fraud trial was a "scam" and a "sham" upon his arrival at the court in Lower Manhattan.

On Monday, a team with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mr Trump, his adult sons, and chief associates defrauded banks and insurers by overvaluing properties by billions of dollars to fraudulently obtain benefits based on his grossly exaggerated net worth and assets.

The trial is expected to last until December.