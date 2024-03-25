Trump handed more time by appeals court to secure bond for $464m fraud judgement

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New York appeals court has granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to secure a portion of the $464 million bond after the former president signaled he was struggling to come up with the money.

On Monday, the five-panel court said that the former president could have more than a week to secure just $175m while he awaits a ruling in his appeal of the judgement made by Justice Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case.

The ruling is a win for Mr Trump who initially had until Monday to come up with the means to post the $464m bond to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his properties. Though the former president often boats about his net worth, he was scrambling to find a way to post the bond.

Justice Engoron imposed a $454m penalty on Mr Trump, his adult sons and former executives of the Trump Organization after finding them liable for conspiring to inflate his net worth in order to obtain favorable terms from insurers and banks on his properties.

But Justice Engoron also implemented several restrictions on the former president and his co-defendants including barring him from running a New York company and obtaining loans from New York banks among other penalties.

Mr Trump appealed the decision and asked the court to reduce the bond to $100m while the appeal is ongoing.

Former president Donald Trump waits with his lawyer Susan Necheles for the start of a hearing at Criminal Court on March 25, 2024 in New York City (Getty Images)

Monday’s order will satisfy Mr Trump’s request and allow the former president, as well as his adult sons, to run businesses in New York and obtain loans from financial institutions.

In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Ms James office said, “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. The $464 million judgment – plus interest – against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows….