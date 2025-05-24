Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump addressed top investors in his family’s cryptocurrency operation on Thursday night from a podium emblazoned with the presidential seal in apparent violation of federal law.

The prominent appearance of the seal as Trump pitched his $TRUMP meme coin at an exclusive dinner at one of his golf courses made it appear that the federal government was somehow linked to the private business.

Under federal law, the presidential seal can’t be used in such a way that could “convey a false impression of sponsorship or approval” by the government. Breaking the law is punishable by up to to six months in jail.

The president held the dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia to reward the top 220 investors in his meme coin. He flew to the event in the Marine One helicopter, which also made it appear that the dinner was an official presidential occasion.

Trump has openly plugged cryptocurrency schemes officially run by sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr that are now reportedly a significant source of the president’s family’s wealth.

Investors invited to the dinner – who participated in a kind of spending lotto since they had to compete to be the biggest payers – spent a total of $394 million on the $TRUMP cryptocurrency for access to the president, according to NBC News, citing blockchain analytics company Nansen.

The sky-high prices, however, were no guarantee of a good meal, however. “The only good thing was the bread and butter,” TikTok personality Nick Pinto told Wired.

A significant portion of the investors were from countries outside the U.S., alarming critics who fear the investments can essentially serve as bribes for Trump favors not in the best interest of the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed ethics outrage by critics who complain that Trump is capitalizing on his public role for personal gain by saying that the president was using “personal time” to pitch his private business interests.

“The president is attending it in his personal time; it is not a White House dinner,” she told reporters.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon joined some 100 protesters outside the event, calling the dinner the “Mount Everest of Corruption,” according to video clips on X. Other protesters waved signs reading “Grift Gala,” “American is not for sale,” and “Stop Crypto Corruption.”