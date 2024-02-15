Watch live: Trump Georgia case hearing on Fani Willis misconduct claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a judge will hear misconduct allegations against the Georgia prosecutor leading an election-subversion case against Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has been accused by one of the former President’s co-defendants of an improper relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the case,

Mr Trump and his co-defendants are seeking to remove the judge based on the allegations, which they believe financially benefitted the district attorney.

Judge Scott McAfee has said he Ms Willis could be disqualified from the case if the evidence supports the claims.

Ms Willis, who is the first female district attorney in Fulton County, has admitted to the relationship but denied it was unethical.

There are fears inside the District Attorney’s office that should she be disqualified, then it may derail the sprawling racketeering case against Mr Trump. Doubly so with the window to go to trial rapidly shrinking ahead of the 2024 election, for which Mr Trump is likely to be the Republican candidate.