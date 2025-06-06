Donald Trump: Elon Musk ‘has lost his mind’ – and I’m getting rid of my Tesla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is “not even thinking about” Elon Musk and may get rid of his showpiece red Tesla Model S, it emerged on Friday – signalling no swift end to their explosive and expensive public feud.

The president doubled down on his hostility after a spectacular and undignified social media spat with the billionaire, who spent $250m helping him win the US election.

As a fresh day dawned in Washington, Trump was asked about reports of a peacemaking phone call with Musk, to which he responded, “You mean the man who has lost his mind?”

He said: “I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem, the poor guy's got a problem.”

Shares in Tesla recovered slightly after dropping 14% and losing $150 billion in value following Trump's threat to cut off government contracts with Musk's companies.

Trump may get rid of the red Tesla Model S that he bought in March after showcasing Musk's electric cars on the White House lawn, a White House official said.

Only a week earlier, Trump praised Musk in he Oval Office as the billionaire wrapped up his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Since then, Musk has denounced Trump's tax-cut and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination” and his opposition is complicating efforts to pass the bill in Congress where Republicans hold a slim majority.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he has been texting Musk and hopes the dispute is resolved quickly.

“I don't argue with him about how to build rockets and I wish he wouldn't argue with me about how to craft legislation and pass it,” Johnson said.

Musk's high-profile allies have largely stayed silent during the feud. But one, investor James Fishback, called on Musk to apologize. “President Trump has shown grace and patience at a time when Elon’s behaviour is disappointing and frankly downright disturbing,” he said in a statement.

Musk, the world's richest man, bankrolled a large part of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. A prolonged feud could make it harder for Republicans to keep control of Congress in next year's midterm elections if Musk withholds financial support or other major Silicon Valley business leaders distance themselves from Trump.

Musks’s involvement with the Trump administration has provoked widespread protests at Tesla sites, driving down sales while investors worried that Musk's attention was too divided.

SpaceX plays a critical role in the U.S. government's space program. When Trump posted that he might cancel Musk's contracts, the billionaire responded he would begin decommissioning SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, the only US spacecraft capable of sending astronauts to the International Space Station. Later, Musk backed off that threat.

And in a sign of a possible detente, Musk subsequently wrote: "You're not wrong" in response to billionaire investor Bill Ackman saying Trump and Musk should make peace.

Musk had already said he planned to curtail his political spending, and earlier this week called for "all politicians who betrayed the American people" to be fired next year.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report