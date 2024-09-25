Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump delivers remarks in North Carolina in his second appearance in the battleground state in less than a week on Wednesday, 25 September.

The former president and Republican nominee will tout his promises for the US economy and manufacturing during a speech in Mint Hill.

It comes after he spoke at a rally on Saturday in Wilmington, where he claimed he would be a better champion for women than Kamala Harris, who is campaigning to become the first female president.

“I will protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure,” Mr Trump claimed. “Their lives will be happy, beautiful, and their lives will be great again. So women, we love you. We’re going to take care of you.”

Mr Trump added that women would not have to think about abortion because regulation decisions are now left to individual states.