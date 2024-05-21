Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ restricting access to contraception

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has said he is “looking at” policy that may restrict access to contraception in some states, and promised a “very comprehensive policy” on the issue shortly.

The former president was asked during an interview in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, if he was in favour of restrictions on an individual’s right to contraception. He did not rule out the possibility.

"We’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly and I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting,” Mr Trump said, adding that the “very comprehensive policy” would be released “within a week or so”.

“You will find it, I think, very smart. It’s a very smart decision,” he said.

However, shortly after reporting of his remarks circulated in the media, Mr Trump furiously back-peddled, posting a typically capitalised message to his social media platform Truth Social, denying the claims – which he described as a “Democrat fabricated lie”.

“I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives,” he wrote.

“This is a Democrat fabricated lie, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION, because they have nothing else to run on except FAILURE, POVERTY, AND DEATH. I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

After his remarks about policy on potentially restricting access to contraception, Mr Trump furiously back-pedaled online, where he labeled reports as a ‘Democrat fabricated lie’ ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

In Tuesday’s interview with Pittsburgh’s KDKA, Mr Trump said he would leave the issue of access to contraception up to individual states. "Things really do have a lot to do with the states and some states are going to have different policies than others,” he said.

Those remarks echo ones made previously by the former president on hot-button topics including abortion.

In an interview with Time last month, Mr Trump said that, if he wins the 2024 election, he would leave it to individual states with strict abortion bans to monitor pregnancies and decide when further action may be warranted. This would include whether or not to criminally prosecute individuals.

During his first term, Mr Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices to the court who later overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that had enshrined reproductive rights across America for half a century.

Since then, more than 20 states have put in place full or partial abortion bans.

More follows ...