A former Trump lawyer argued this week that the judge in the classified documents case is “playing right into the defense’s hands” by essentially slow-walking the proceedings.

Michael van der Veen, who defended the former president at his second impeachment trial following the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said during an appearance on CNN on Monday night that Judge Aileen Cannon is taking “longer than is possibly necessary,” showing a bias towards the man who appointed her to the federal bench. Other legal observers have also noted that some of Cannon’s rulings appear to favor Trump.

“Judge Cannon has scheduled all these hearings, this is now day two of this hearing. Is she just dragging this thing out?” anchor Abby Phillip asked van der Veen on Monday night.

“She certainly seems to be taking a lot longer than is possibly necessary. She’s a fairly new judge, of course, and she’s a smart lady,” he said. “She has a great temperament in the courtroom, but the decisions aren’t coming quick enough. She’s asking too many other people to come in and give their opinions ... It’s just very unusual.”

He added: “It’s really important when on the bench to give your decisions well-reasoned, but also timely and to continue to give people time to supplement the arguments and supplement evidence isn’t doing the justice any good. It’s really playing right into the defense’s hands.”

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in federal court for the willful retention of classified documents as well as his attempts to thwart the government’s efforts to get them back. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cannon was appointed to the court in the Southern District of Florida in 2020 and has seen two of her rulings in the classified documents case reversed by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

She’s held a number of hearings on motions filed by Trump attorneys which have delayed the proceedings. Cannon has indefinitely postponed the start of the trial despite that both sides said previously they could be ready to begin this summer.

At the moment, she’s considering a motion filed by the Trump legal team regarding whether Special Counsel Jack Smith was properly appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It has also been reported that two other judges urged Cannon to pass on the case when she was assigned to it, but that she declined to do so.

On Monday, another hearing was held, this time to consider a motion from the prosecution seeking a gag order against Trump.