Read the $350m civil fraud ruling against Donald Trump in full

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay more than $300 million after being found liable, along with his adult sons and chief associates of the Trump Organization, for defrauding banks and investors as part of a decades-long scheme.
The long-awaited decision was handed down by New York Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday in a 92-long page filing.
In it, Justice Engoron said the former president and his co-defendants had “submitted blatantly false financial data” to obtain favourable rates on brand-building properties.
Mr Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr as well as Alan Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are barred from holding officer or director positions in any New York corporation for two to three years in addition to financial penalties.
Additionally, an independent monitor will be appointed.
