Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has claimed that the antisemitic, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 was “peanuts” compared to the current pro-Palestine demonstrations across US college campuses.

Mr Trump made the comments on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden would say, constantly, that he ran because of Charlottesville,” he wrote, referencing the 2020 election.

“Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a ‘peanut’ compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW.”

Mr Trump then alleged that Mr Biden "HATES Israel and Hates the Jewish people," adding that the "problem is that he HATES the Palestinians even more, and he just doesn't know what to do !?!?"

Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia campus on Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlottesville. On Wednesday, Donald Trump said that the rally was ‘peanuts’ compared to pro-Palestine campus demonstrations ( USA TODAY NETWORK )

The pro-Palestine campus protests have been largely peaceful although large numbers have been arrested at schools including Columbia, NYU, University of Texas, and University of South Carolina.

Student protesters have had two primary demands, one which is broad and likely out of reach of their university admininstrators, and another that is more direct; a ceasefire in Gaza, and that universities stop sending money to and investing in Israel.

During the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, white supremacists with KKK and Nazi iconography brandished torches and chanted, "Jews will not replace us". A white supremacist killed civil rights counter-protester Heather Heyer when he drove his car through a crowd.

Mr Trump famously said there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville rally after the violence.

During the Capitol riot on 6 Jan, 2021, Mr Trump's loyalists beat police officers while damaging and defacing the seat of the nation's democracy. Four people died during the riot, and four law enforcement officers died by suicide in the weeks and months following.

President Joe Biden appears to be walking a fine line to avoid alienating either pro-Israel or pro-Palestine demonstrators ahead of the 2024 election.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” Mr Biden told reporters on Monday. “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.