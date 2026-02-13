Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalist Don Lemon has pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges stemming from a church protest he was covering in Minnesota.

Lemon, a former CNN host turned independent journalist, has said he was at the Cities Church in St. Paul to chronicle the Jan. 18 protest but was not a participant.

Roughly two dozen protesters stood outside the courthouse Friday during his hearing, chanting “Pam Bondi has got to go” and “Protect the press."

“For more than 30 years, I’ve been a journalist, and the power and protection of the First Amendment has been the underpinning of my work,” Lemon said outside court after his arraignment. “The First Amendment, the freedom of the press, are the bedrock of our democracy.”

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe David Lowell, asked during the hearing for his client's phone to be returned after it was taken from him during his arrest in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said the phone is in Department of Homeland Security custody, and that the search warrant for it is under seal. The phone cannot be returned until the search process is completed, the prosecutor said.

open image in gallery MAGA activists quickly called for Lemon’s arrest after the protest ( AP )

Four others also pleaded not guilty in the case, including civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong.

The prominent local activist was the subject of a doctored photo posted on official White House social media that falsely showed her crying during her arrest.

The picture is part of a deluge of AI-altered imagery that has circulated since the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Two more defendants accused in the protest at a Southern Baptist church in St. Paul, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official is a pastor, are scheduled for arraignment next week, including another independent journalist, Georgia Fort. Nine people have been charged in the case.

Protesters interrupted a service at Cities Church on Jan. 18 by chanting “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good,” referring to the 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis last month. Lemon has said he is not affiliated with the group and that he was there as a journalist to chronicle the event for his livestream show.

open image in gallery Roughly two dozen protesters stood outside the court building Friday chanting ‘Pam Bondi has got to go’ and ‘Protect the press’ ( AP )

“I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable,” Lemon told reporters after his arrest.

The church protest drew sharp complaints from conservative religious and political leaders. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned in a social media post: “President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.”

Even clergy who oppose the administration's immigration enforcement tactics expressed discomfort.

All nine are charged under the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which prohibits interference or intimidation of “any person by force, threat of force, or physical obstruction exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.” Penalties can range up to a year in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Another of Lemon's attorneys who was in court Friday is Joe Thompson, one of several former prosecutors who have left the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office in recent weeks citing frustration with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement crackdown in the state and the Justice Department’s response to the killing of Good and Pretti.

open image in gallery Four other people are also set to be arraigned in the case, including civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong ( AP )

Thompson had led the sprawling investigation of major public program fraud cases for the prosecutors office until he resigned last month. The Trump administration has cited the fraud cases, in which most defendants have come from the state’s large Somali community, as justification for its immigration crackdown.