Don Jr accuses Denmark of ‘fake news’ during Greenland visit

Donald Trump Jr traveled to Greenland, reportedly to explore his father's interest in purchasing the island and maybe make friends, but left quickly after it was made clear to him that Denmark wasn't interested.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Edege, "has been very, very clear ... there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future."

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, meaning it has its own ruling body while still being a part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump Jr spent less than a day in Greenland before leaving. Despite the short trip, he convinced by his speedy assessment of Greenlandic sentiment toward his father and to the U.S in general.

"Incredible experience," he said. "By the way, they love America here. They love America. They love Trump," he said in a video he posted to social media.

Donald Trump Jr. visiting Nuuk, Greenland on Tuesday ( via REUTERS )

He also lashed out at the "fake news" in Denmark that contradicted his messaging.

"Danish fake news has been doing a lot of anti-American sentiment, so that shouldn't surprise us, but let's go have some fun," he said in the video.

President-elect Donald Trump is once again daydreaming about purchasing Greenland from Denmark, calling the acquisition an "absolute necessity" for American “security” and “freedom” in comments he made in December. During a news conference on Tuesday, Trump repeated that U.S ownership of Greenland — and potentially the Panama Canal — were critical for American "economic security."

When asked if he would rule out using "military or economic coercion" to obtain the foreign land, Trump said "no, I can't assure you on either of those two."

Greenland has both a strategic location between the Atlantic and the Arctic Oceans — where melting ice caused by human-driven climate change is opening up long inaccessible northern sea routes — and a trove of rare earth metals that may become accessible as the ice retreats.

Trump isn't the first president to consider buying the island; Andrew Johnson considered purchasing Greenland in 1867 when he bought Alaska, and Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million for the island at the end of World War II, according to Danish historical documents.

The U.S. does operate an airbase in northern Greenland called Pituffik Space Base.

In addition to trying to gain control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, Trump has also floated the idea of sending the U.S. military into Mexico to battle drug cartels — a move that would no doubt create deep animosity with America’s southern neighbor — and has insultingly referred to Canada as the 51st state of the U.S., with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as its "governor."