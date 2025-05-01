Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young Department of Government Efficiency staffer, who has yet to obtain his undergraduate degree, has been tasked with using artificial intelligence to rewrite an entire agency’s rules and regulations, according to a report.

DOGE, run by the world’s richest person Elon Musk, has caused a whirlwind of chaos in President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by making swift and sweeping changes to the federal government: dismantling agencies, executing mass firings, and slashing government contracts. Now, DOGE is installing a college junior at the Department of Housing and Urban Development to rewrite its regulations — using AI, Wired reported.

A DOGE staffer introduced Christopher Sweet, a student with no prior government experience, in an email sent to the department employees this month noting that Sweet was recently a third-year at the University of Chicago, where he was studying economics and data science. The school confirmed that Sweet is “on leave from the undergraduate college,” the outlet noted.

The Independent has reached out to HUD for comment.

A DOGE staffer who has yet to graduate from college has been tasked with rewriting the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulations using AI tools ( EPA )

“I'd like to share with you that Chris Sweet has joined the HUD DOGE team with the title of special assistant, although a better title might be ‘Al computer programming quant analyst,’” Scott Langmack, a DOGE staffer whose LinkedIn profile says he’s a “senior adviser” at HUD, wrote in the email obtained by Wired. “With family roots from Brazil, Chris speaks Portuguese fluently. Please join me in welcoming Chris to HUD!”

Sweet is reportedly charged with reviewing the department’s rules and then using AI tools to determine where rules can be “relaxed or removed altogether” after comparing them to the laws they were based upon, the outlet reported.

The college student will be focused on regulation related to the Office of Public and Indian Housing, sources told the outlet. The agency is responsible for public housing and Native American programs, serving 3.5 million households, according to its website.

Sweet has also been granted read access to the office’s main database, sources told Wired. So far, he has put together an Excel spreadsheet showing policy areas where AI alerted that the department may have “overreached.” The AI then churns out suggested changes.

Agency staffers have been asked to review the AI’s recommendation; if they don’t agree with those suggestions, they must justify why, the outlet reported. “It all sounds crazy—having AI recommend revisions to regulations,” one department source told Wired. “But I appreciated how much they’re using real people to confirm and make changes.”

The moves at the department appear to follow the blueprint for a second Trump administration laid out by Project 2025 calling for deregulation across the federal government. Specifically at HUD, the conservative playbook recommends repealing climate change initiatives, specific fair housing regulation, and initiating “proposed regulation put forward under the [first] Trump Administration that would prohibit noncitizens, including all mixed-status families, from living in all federally assisted housing.” If Sweet’s work is successful, the plan is to roll it out across the entire government, sources told Wired.

The student has virtually no online footprint, according to Wired, who only found a found biography on the website of East Edge Securities, an investment firm Sweet founded with two other students at the University of Chicago.