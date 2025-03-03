Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking credit for cancelling contracts that have long been dead, according to a new report.

Musk's team claimed they had canceled a Coast Guard contract between the maritime department and a company that provides entities administrative assistance. According to DOGE, killing the contract saved the US taxpayers $53.7 million, the New York Times reports.

However, the contract was worth only $144,000, was completed in 2005 and has not been active for two decades, the paper says.

The decades-old contract is reportedly not the only one DOGE has mistakenly taken credit for stopping either. Even after the pseudo-agency attempted to clean up its "wall of receipts" on its website, the New York Times found that DOGE had actually added new mistakes to the page.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency reportedly took credit for canceling numerous long-dead contracts and misreporting the value of its top five largest cancelled contracts on its website ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Lisa Shea Mundt of the Pulse of GovCon, which tracks federal spending, told the Times that cancelled contracts do not represent savings as the money has already been spent.

Another blunder involved DOGE's claim that it had saved $14 million by canceling the deal between government contracting firm Erimax and the federal government. In reality, Erimax's contract ended in 2021. The money was paid out so DOGE will have saved nothing.

Eric Franklin, the CEO of Erimax, told the Times the mistakes made clear that Musk's DOGE workers "don't understand" how federal contracts work.

“It’s really akin to a bull in a china shop,” Franklin said. “And what do you end up with? It’s just a big mess.”

Despite these mistakes, DOGE has made significant cuts to federal spending, but it has been largely through mass layoffs of federal workers and suspension of various federal programs.

Musk admitted late last month that DOGE even "accidentally" killed a USAID Ebola prevention program. He insisted the program was restored immediately and without interruption to its operations, though a former USAID head expressed suspicion over that claim's accuracy.

Missouri Congressman Mark Alford confronted over DOGE cuts at town hall

According to Musk, DOGE has saved taxpayers $65 billion, but itemized receipts for those savings exist only for the cancellation of contracts — the accuracy of which has been shown to be, at best, suspect — and the cancellation of leases.

Its receipts for its top five largest cancelled contracts all had inaccuracies. One, which made headlines, was a blunder claiming that a cancelled $8 million contract was actually worth $8 billion. In another instance DOGE listed one cancelled $655 million contract three times.

When adding up the savings of those two itemized categories, the savings only total an amount up to $10 billion, according to the Times. That's less than a sixth of the total sum DOGE claims to have saved.

In a recent site revision, DOGE removed the errors, bringing the sum of its savings from cancelled contracts down from $10 billion to just $19 million.