Watch live: Barack and Michelle Obama address Democratic National Convention day two

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 20 August 2024 23:27
Watch live as Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are set to address the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, 20 August.

The former president is expected to endorse the presidential bid of his longtime political ally Kamala Harris in a high-profile speech aimed at boosting her new and untested challenge.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is also set to take to the stage on the second day of the convention.

The Obamas first endorsed the current vice president four days after Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Their news was delivered in a phone call that was filmed and went viral when posted by Ms Harris’s campaign team on X.

They said on the call that Harris possesses the “strength that this critical moment demands”.

In his speech, the former president is expected to outline what he believes will lift Ms Harris to victory while also warning Democrats about the tough task they face over the next 11 weeks.

