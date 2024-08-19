Watch live as Biden departs for 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Support truly

Watch live as Joe Biden departs for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The president forced by his allies to abandon his reelection bid a month ago, and will be in the spotlight on opening night of the DNC on Monday 19 August, aware that his party has swiftly moved on without him.

Instead of his hoped-for high-profile speech on Thursday to accept the Democratic nomination for another four-year term, Biden will be the main event at the start of the Chicago convention before traveling to California for a vacation.

In his speech, the president is expected to tout his accomplishments - boosting the US economy and strengthening US alliances abroad - and make the case for Americans to elect his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his White House successor.

Ms Harris, 59, is likely to appear on stage with Mr Biden, 81.

Her campaign has been weighing whether and how to use Mr Biden in winning over voters, and the president plans to fundraise for her ahead of the 5 November election.