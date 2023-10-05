Watch live as mourners gather at San Francisco City Hall for a memorial service for the late US senator Dianne Feinstein on Thursday 5 October.

Feinstein, who died at her home on 29 September at the age of 90, was born in the city and was its first female mayor, serving in the position for ten years.

Politicians and locals had been expected to come to the city hall to pay tributes, but due to increased security, the memorial service will now be closed to the public.

Only guests with invites will be allowed to attend, according to a short press release from the late senator’s office.

Feinstein became California’s first female senator in 1992 and went on to serve six terms until her death, the longest of any woman in Senate history.

Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks in memory of the trailblazing Democrat via an audio link, while other leaders, including vice president Kamala Harris, will speak in person on the steps of City Hall.