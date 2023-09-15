Jump to content

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared

President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers

Josh Boak
Friday 15 September 2023 17:46
Biden Auto Workers Strike
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden said Friday he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers.

Biden expressed sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president said “no one wants to strike.”

