Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers
Josh Boak
Friday 15 September 2023 17:46
President Joe Biden said Friday he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers.
Biden expressed sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president said “no one wants to strike.”